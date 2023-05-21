Three-year-old LaShaun Sayles, left, and 6-year-old Ta’Alim Moore check out a mining vehicle during the Junior League of Huntington’s Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Mariana Smith helps her son Santiago Smith, 2, into a firetruck during the Junior League of Huntington's Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Various trucks drove into Mountain Health Arena on Saturday, offering kids and families a chance to explore the insides of the vehicles and meet those who drive them.
The Junior League of Huntington invited families to interact with community first responders and business owners and learn about their vehicles during the 2023 Hard Hats and Heroes event, which featured construction, first responder, farming and other types of vehicles where visitors could see the outside up close and explore the insides while learning about the jobs the drivers have throughout the city.
Jessica McCormick, six-year Junior League member, said she hopes families left Saturday’s event having learned something new.
“I just hope that they walk away with a new experience,” she said. “They learned something new about one of the vehicles, they understand how much the community works together just to make sure that we’re safe, as far as the ambulance and the fire department and things like that, that they have a positive experience with the community workers and that the Junior League overall has a positive impact on the community.”
The event also featured vendors, face painting and story time in partnership with the Cabell County Public Library.
McCormick said she is grateful for all of the business and organizations who came together to make the Hard Hats and Heroes event a fun event for the community.
The Junior League of Huntington is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action, education, and leadership of trained volunteers.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
