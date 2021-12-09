True Impact Dance and Performing Arts announced a full production of “Christmas in Narnia” and a mini-ballet based on “The Velveteen Rabbit.” The performance is Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
HUNTINGTON — A local dance studio will perform a pair of popular children’s stories for the holiday season.
True Impact Dance and Performing Arts announced a full production of “Christmas in Narnia” and a mini-ballet based on “The Velveteen Rabbit.” The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The dance studio has previously performed “Christmas in Narnia,” which is a dance-intensive adaptation of “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe,” and is based on the C.S. Lewis novel and the movie adaptions. The dance studio said in a release the performance is a “wonderful holiday adventure that will take the audience on a journey through a land where snowflakes dance, reindeer prance, flowers bloom, and good conquers evil. Christmas in Narnia has become a Huntington tradition that families look forward to sharing each year!”
In “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which is based on Margery Williams’ book of the same name, a toy rabbit finds companionship, loss and a second chance from a sick boy’s love.
“True Impact is looking forward to once again performing Christmas in Narnia. Our community enjoys seeing this beloved story every December, and we are excited by the opportunity to return to the stage and bring it to life once again. And, we have added the mini-ballet ‘The Velveteen Rabbit,’ which I am confident will touch the heart of everyone,” said Amy York, owner and creative director of True Impact, in a news release. “While each story is familiar, our adaptations add the flavor of dance and choreographed movement to these tales and add another dimension to the story-telling of these heart-touching tales.”
To find more information about the performances, call 304-633-1178 or visit tinyurl.com/muhm54fw. Tickets are $22. Children age 3 and younger can attend for free if they sit on an adult’s lap.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.