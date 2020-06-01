WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday berated the nation’s governors during a conference call, describing them as “weak” in the face of growing racial unrest and urging them to take an aggressive stand against unruly protests.
Trump told governors that if they do not take back the streets and use force to confront protesters they will look like “fools,” alarming several governors on the call as they communicated privately.
“You have to dominate; if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” he said. “They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”
The Washington Post obtained a recording of the call.
The call followed nights of unrest and mass protests in cities across the country over the death of another black man in police custody, George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Many of the protests have featured violent clashes with the police, as well as the destruction of private property and looting.
In West Virginia, where protests have been limited and peaceful compared to other areas of the country, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he supports and understands those who have spoken out in anger and frustration over Floyd’s killing. He described the call between Trump and governors as everyone talking about “the goodness and the badness” of the protests.
“All of us saw what happened to Mr. George Floyd and the tragedy that was. I don’t see how in the world a think like that could happen in the first place, especially when an individual is crying out and saying they can’t breathe,” Justice said. “I just can’t see how any West Virginian could think that’s excusable, and we don’t.”
Justice said he does not expect any protests to turn violent or riotous in the Mountain State. If they do, he believes it will come from people out of state who “want evil.” He also said, if warranted, he will not hesitate to call in the West Virginia National Guard “in a forceful way.”
“I just can’t fathom that would come from West Virginians,” Justice said. “But people coming from out of state, fanning evil, can cause a lot of problems.”
While urging people to continue peaceful protesting, Justice also said he stands by law enforcement in the state.
“The West Virginia police forces, the State Police, the West Virginia Guard; we’re not that,” he said, referring to agencies elsewhere accused of police brutality.
A 2019 report by the Charleston Gazette-Mail found that, between 2015 and 2019, the West Virginia State Police paid about $3.1 million in settlements and $400,000 in legal fees connected to wrongful-action lawsuits involving its troopers. Most cases are settled without public awareness with officers cleared by internal reviews of any wrongdoings, according to internal documents. Rarely are officers charged for misconduct or crimes committed while in uniform, including excessive force claims, and most return to work.
Nationally, Trump has faced criticism from liberals and conservatives for remaining mostly silent on the mass protests beyond his Twitter account, where he as at times sent messages that were more inflammatory than calming during the unrest.
The president struck a belligerent tone during the call, frequently urging governors to get tougher and use the National Guard if protesters damage property or loot stores.
Trump told the governors that “you have to use the military” and that “we have a wonderful military,” and he mused about the Occupy Wall Street movement and said it was a “disgrace” that was ended by tough governors and mayors.
The president said people arrested at the protests should serve 10-year prison sentences.
“But you gotta arrest people, you have to try people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years, then you’ll never see this stuff again,” he said. “And you have to let them know that.”
At the call’s outset, Trump noted that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present and that the president had “just put him in charge” of managing the unrest in dozens of cities nationwide.
At a briefing later in the day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to detail Milley’s role and why a top military leader would be in charge of overseeing domestic law enforcement issues.
“I’m not going to get ahead of any actions that will be announced,” she said.
The call grew contentious at times.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, challenged Trump over his rhetoric after the president derided the governors, telling them: “Most of you are weak.” The president replied that he does not like Pritzker’s rhetoric, and that Pritzker mishandled his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other Democratic governors publicly criticized Trump.
“The president repeatedly and viciously attacked governors, who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said in a statement after the call. “The president’s dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction. We must reject this way of thinking.”
But Trump did have warm words for some Democrats on the call, praising Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, for his use of the National Guard over the weekend.
When someone made a comment about the Minnesota response looking like an occupying force, Trump said that after the recent violence, “people wouldn’t have minded an occupying force.”
He added that the first phase of the response in Minneapolis was “weak and pathetic.” The National Guard phase was “domination. … It couldn’t be any better. It was a beautiful thing to watch.”
McEnany pushed back against criticism that Trump should deliver an address to the nation to try to calm the unrest, noting he addressed Floyd’s killing during remarks Saturday in Florida, where he was on hand to witness the launch of U.S. astronauts into space.
Trump made the same argument during the call.
”I believe what happened was a disgrace,” he said. “But I spoke about it probably as long as I did about the rocket itself.”
His remarks Saturday, when he said “healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the mission at hand,” stood in contrast to many of his tweets, which were more inflammatory in nature.
”I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” the president tweeted Saturday morning about protests outside the White House on Friday night. “They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — didn’t know what hit them . . . Nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”
The protests grew so heated Friday night outside the White House that the Secret Service rushed the president to an underground bunker previously used during terrorist attacks, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of security for the president.
Early last month, Trump cheered people who were protesting public health restrictions put in place by governors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He expressed support on May 1 for armed protesters who had stormed the Michigan Capitol, demanding that the state lift coronavirus restrictions. Trump tweeted Friday that “these are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely!”