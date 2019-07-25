WHEELING - President Donald Trump capped a day of watching congressional hearings with a fundraiser in West Virginia.
Trump was greeted in the state Wednesday evening by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and a crowd of supporters chanting "USA!"
He was slated to speak at a closed-door fundraiser at the WesBanco Arena hosted by Robert E. Murray, the president and CEO of Murray Energy.
A Republican National Committee official said about 1,000 attendees were expected at the event, which was expected to raise $2.5 million for Trump's reelection campaign and the RNC.
Murray is a supporter of Trump's regulatory actions aimed at scaling back environmental protections. His company is the largest underground coal mining company in America.
Trump left for West Virginia after former special counsel Robert Mueller finished testifying before Congress.