CEREDO — Blended lanes are now being offered at Huntington Tri-State Airport, along with West Virginia’s six other airports.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), blended lanes provide TSA pre-check screening to confirmed pre-check individuals and their accessible property at smaller airports that do not have a dedicated TSA pre-check checkpoint.
“By using traditional screening lanes to screen both TSA pre-check individuals and non-TSA pre-check travelers, blended lanes increase the number of locations where TSA pre-check enrollees can receive full benefits of the program, which include compliant 3-1-1 liquids/gels/aerosols and laptops remain in the carry-on bag; shoes, belts and light outer jackets stay on; where feasible and space permits, dedicated TSA pre-check queues,” the TSA said in a news release.
Passengers who are enrolled in TSA pre-check don’t need to do anything new to participate.
“When a TSA pre-check member arrives at an airport in the state, their carry-on items will be placed between two blocks to separate their property from that of other passengers to indicate that the contents of those carry-on bags are permitted to contain electronics and small liquids,” the release said. “In addition, those passengers will not need to remove shoes, belts or light outerwear jackets, no matter what time of day or checkpoint they pass through.”
Other West Virginia airports using blended lanes include Yeager Airport, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, North Central West Virginia Airport, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Morgantown Municipal Airport and Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.
TSA said pre-check enrollment is easy. It takes five minutes to apply online, then 10 minutes for an in-person appointment, and you can receive your known traveler number in less than two weeks.
For more information, visit tsa.gov and follow @TSA on Twitter and Facebook.