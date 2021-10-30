HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Transit Authority employees will be paid an extra $350 a month in October, November and December for pandemic pay.
The authority’s board previously voted to phase out pandemic pay over the course of a few months. In a September board meeting, the board discussed a letter from employees asking that it be reinstated in some capacity.
The board met for a special meeting Oct. 5 to discuss a response to the letter. According to minutes from the meeting, the board unanimously voted to “pay each employee an additional $350 per month in October, November and December 2021 for pandemic pay.”
In a Wednesday regular meeting, board members heard an update on ridership and the budget for the fiscal year 2021 and the months of July and August.
According to a report, the number of trips taken decreased by 213,893, or 25%, from the fiscal year 2020. Operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 decreased $1,614,517.80, or 22%, from the previous fiscal year.
Some of the factors that went into the decrease in ridership — such as a cut in business hours for the service industry, a decrease in Marshall University ridership and senior citizens opting to not ride a bus for health reasons — were related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, said Paul Davis, the general manager and CEO of the TTA.
“There’s a lot of factors that roll into that ridership, but when we get to July and August, there is some hope,” Davis told board members.
July and August 2021 both had increased ridership when compared with the same months of 2020. July of this year saw an increase of 2,115 riders and August had an increase of 3,449.
The TTA will also bring back Food for Fares this year, where customers can give a nonperishable food item for a free ride. The food drive will be Saturday, Nov. 20. TTA customers with canned food donations will also receive free zone fares.
Donations will be given to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
