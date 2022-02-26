A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus rolls down 4th Avenue in Huntington. A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates would allow transit authorities with collective bargaining agreements to continue to receive federal funds.
HUNTINGTON — A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates would allow transit authorities with collective bargaining agreements to continue to receive federal funds, the Tri-State Transit Authority said.
TTA board members discussed Wednesday a House bill that would help transit systems across the state continue to receive federal dollars. House Bill 4331 amends a section of the Code of West Virginia that relates to urban mass transportation systems and recognizes labor union dues deductions from paychecks.
“HB 4331 is a simple bill that puts West Virginia back in sync with federal law on the issue of complying with collective bargaining agreements (CBA),” a news release from TTA said.
The bill passed through the House on Friday. Delegates voted 85-12 in favor of the legislation, which will move on to the Senate.
House Bill 4331’s lead sponsor is Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood. Co-sponsors are Delegates Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell; Larry Pack, R-Kanawha; Clay Riley, R-Harrison; Ben Queen, R-Harrison; Erikka Storch, R-Ohio; and Moore Capito, R-Kanawha.
To receive federal grants, transit authorities must comply with collective bargaining agreements.
Last year, the Paycheck Protection Act that became law in the state prohibited employers from deducting union wages from paychecks. Municipal employees were exempt from the law, but transit systems were not. In December 2021, the West Virginia Supreme Court overruled a preliminary injunction that blocked enforcement of the law.
According to the TTA release, five West Virginia transit systems have collective bargaining agreements: Huntington, Charleston, Wheeling, Parkersburg and Clarksburg.
Paul Davis, the CEO and general manager of TTA, said that if TTA were to become ineligible for federal dollars, that could cost jobs and services locally. He added that most TTA riders rely on the transit system to get to work, the grocery store or medical appointments.
In other news, Davis told board members that TTA’s management and union representatives will meet in March to discuss and exchange proposals to renew contracts with driver and maintenance employees. The union president requested a discussion ahead of time, Davis said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.