HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority received a clean audit for the past fiscal year.
“It is an unmodified clean opinion,” Wade Newell of Somerville and Company said during a presentation in a TTA board meeting this week. “It is the highest opinion that we can give as auditors and it basically says that we feel the financial statements that you have in front of you are presented fairly and all material is backed.”
Newell said that the opinion is given after gaining evidence, confirming bank accounts and investment accounts, testing transactions, evaluating and performing risk assessments and reviewing internal controls. If auditors thought there would be an issue with giving this high opinion, they would have contacted the board prior to Wednesday’s meeting, he added. After the presentation, the board voted to accept the audit report.
During the meeting, the board also discussed a letter that TTA management received shortly before the meeting. The letter, which was from TTA bargaining unit employees, requested that the board consider extending the hero pay in some capacity. The board previously voted to phase out hero pay over the course of a few months.
Board members did not take action on the item Wednesday. However, they discussed having a special meeting and seeking legal advice on the matter.
Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority recently received a similar request from some of its employees and debated a counter measure: If more employees were vaccinated, talks on pandemic pay could be revisited. The Kanawha board did not take a formal action on this idea at its meeting.
The TTA Board could consider a similar offer if it wanted, said TTA General Manager and CEO Paul Davis. The overall vaccination percentage of TTA employees is 62%. He added that other transit systems in West Virginia have stopped pandemic pay.
Board member Jennifer Wheeler asked if the board could only give hero pay to vaccinated employees, but staff and board members were unsure how that could work with possible religious or health exemptions. Randy Moore, another board member, said he was skeptical of putting restrictions on the pay. Wheeler later requested in the discussion that the TTA seek a legal opinion on the matter. Davis said it would.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.