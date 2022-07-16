HUNTINGTON — Whether it’s rail, riverboat or streetcar, Huntington’s history could not be fully captured without an emphasis on transportation.
After decades of American society moving toward automobiles as the primary method of transportation, those old symbols of a bustling city of commerce and trade have mostly been put to rest.
Buses picked up where streetcars left off in the 1930s, and, starting in 1972, the Tri-State Transit Authority has had the mantle of responsibility for getting residents around town.
“We still use most of the exact same routes as the old streetcars and trolleys,” said Paul Davis, CEO of Tri-State Transit Authority.
Davis worked his way up through TTA, first as a driver and dispatcher before working in management.
The Tri-State Transit Authority was founded in 1972 after union members of the Ohio Valley Bus Co. went on strike for nine months. Then-Gov. Arch Moore helped broker the deal that led to TTA’s creation.
The 1970s were unkind to bus companies — ridership was down significantly since the ’50s due to the rise in popularity of the personal automobile and suburban sprawl. Public transit in smaller communities was no longer a profitable business, and it took a levy passed in 1982 to keep the service afloat. The levy has been renewed every five years since.
The TTA is also subsidized by money from city, state and federal governments.
At its peak, the Ohio Valley Bus Co. was transporting 1.3 million boardings a year. The lowest ridership the TTA has had was in the mid-1990s with 550,000 boardings a year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the TTA was on pace to reach 1 million boardings a year.
Davis said TTA lost about 30% of its ridership due to COVID-19; however, it’s beginning to bounce back. The TTA has gained a 5% ridership increase from last year so far.
Now, with high gas prices and more people concerned with their carbon footprint, Davis is optimistic more people will choose to take the bus instead of driving.
A monthly unlimited pass for the TTA is about $35, Davis said, significantly less than the average full tank of gas when the price per gallon is above $4.
Davis said the group who make up the core of TTA’s customers are those who rely on public transit and don’t have a car; however, he says commuters are the group they would like to see the most growth serving.
TTA lines stretch from Kenova to Culloden and run from 6 a.m. to after 10 p.m.
“If you want to be a city, you have to have public transportation. If you don’t have public transportation, then you’re a town,” Davis said.
When drivers of the Ohio Valley Bus Co. went on strike in 1971, thousands of residents across the area were without the ability to get to work or around town. During the initial lockdowns from COVID-19 in 2020, TTA didn’t cut service. Davis understood that those taking TTA would likely be essential workers and may have no other option to get to work.
“The service means a lot to the community, especially with gas prices so high — people depend on the bus to go to work or to the grocery store,” said David Budd, a dispatcher for TTA who drove a bus for over 12 years.
TTA is giving gifts to the first 2,000 customers who arrive on board Saturday, and the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its employees at Camden Park on Sunday.