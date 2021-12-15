HUNTINGTON — Face masks will be required on Tri-State Transit Authority buses and in its facilities for the next few months.
The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, extended its mask requirement to March 18, 2022. The federal mandate was previously extended in April and was announced in January.
The extension was highlighted in a Wednesday board meeting of the TTA. The authority previously extended its mandate to match the federal one. Anyone in a TTA vehicle or public facility, such as a bus station, must wear a mask.
“We go through a lot of masks,” Paul Davis, CEO and general manager of the TTA, told board members. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell EMS have supplied the TTA with some masks. Davis added that some riders are not carrying masks with them since the TTA is among the few local mask requirements, so it gives masks to those riders.
In a press release, the TSA said its requirement affects “transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems” through March 18.
Davis also gave board members an update on Pullman Square. Workers are currently repairing escalators, but there is not an estimate of when the work will be completed. The escalators are 17 years old.
For the month of October 2021, ridership was up by 185 customers when compared to October 2020. Dial-A-Ride had an increase of 748 customers. From year to date, ridership is up by 15,996 over the previous year.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
