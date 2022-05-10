Seven new TTA buses began transporting passengers on Monday and Tuesday. The vehicles cost $3.6 million, or about $511,000 each. They were manufactured by Gillig Corp. of Livermore, Calif., and have a warranty.
HUNTINGTON — Local bus riders may be on a new vehicle this week.
“We are going to retire the six additional buses that we have on the property as soon as possible,” said Paul Davis, the general manager and CEO of TTA.
Five of the buses were funded from grants through the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission’s sub-allocated Surface Transportation Block Funds through the regional Transportation Management Area, he said. TTA also provides a 20% match for these funds through its levy dollars.
One bus was funded through West Virginia’s 5339 program, which also has a 20% local match. The seventh bus was purchased through settlement funds from Volkswagen consumer lawsuits after West Virginia University researchers found false advertising on “clean-diesel” engines.
Replacing a bus is about a two-year process, so work will begin soon on the next round of buses, Davis said. When manufacturers think about building these buses, materials are ordered about a year in advance. For the new buses, there were some supply chain issues that had to be resolved, but it may be a problem in building future buses. Of the seven buses, 70% of the parts are American-made.
Replacing buses is part of TTA’s long-term planning, Davis said. Usually, buses are used for about 12 to 14 years. The older buses that are being replaced are about 14 years old.
The new buses are also equipped for the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and include wheelchair ramps and two wheelchair positions.
“We have a lot of people who depend on the bus,” said Bob Bailey, the board president of TTA.
Davis also thanked several of TTA’s partners for help in funding the purchases. Representatives of KYOVA, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller and Sen. Joe Manchin also spoke during Monday’s event.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
