HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, the Tri-State Transit Authority’s chief financial officer Scott Stultz reported positive preliminary financial numbers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Stultz financial report presented during the regular monthly meeting of the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) Board of Directors showed operating revenues above budget and operating expenses below budget.
“Operating revenues were above budget for the year by $233,953.23,” he said. “This was a 29% favorable variance. In addition, operating expenses were $624,069.34 below budget on a year to date basis. This was an 8% favorable variance.”
Stultz said the favorable variance in operating revenues was primarily due to better than expected levels of activity in nearly every operating category, with the only exception being Marshall University student access revenues that were $50,000 less than expected.
“We budgeted a 50% reduction in ridership and most operating revenues for fiscal year 2021 due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “However, our ridership was down only 25% compared to fiscal year 2020.”
The favorable variance in operating expenses came from savings in fuel costs, according to Stultz.
“Fuel costs were below budget by $654,637 during the year,” he said. “Fuel costs for diesel fuel and gasoline were projected to be $2.75 per gallon and $2.50 per gallon, respectively, during fiscal year 2021. However, they averaged $1.59 for diesel fuel and $1.55 for gasoline.”
Stulz reported TTA had several unfilled positions during the year, and those resulted in below-expected costs for regular wages and fringe benefits.
“However, the payment of $543,699 in Hero Pay supplement during the fiscal year, which was not in the budget, caused the wages and fringes to be over budget by $250,710,” he said. “Without Hero Pay supplement, wages and fringes would have been under budget by $292,989.”
Stulz told the board that overall he was pleased with the financial performance of TTA in fiscal year 2021.
“TTA is still battling the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe TTA’s Board of Directors, management team and employees have risen to the challenges and worked together to provide a high-quality service to our community.”
Paul Davis, TTA general manager, gave a performance report for May 2021 compared to May 2020 and current year-to-date numbers.
“TTA ridership increased 8,031 compared with May 2020,” David told the board. “Year-to-date for the period of July 2020 through May 2021, ridership is down 213,900 or 27%.”
Davis said the cost of operation in May 2021 was $87,132.56 more than in May 2020 and $42,787.90 less than budgeted.
“Year-to-date operating expenses have increased 7% and are 8% below budget,” he said. “Operating revenue in May was $47,621.24 more than in May 2020 and $32,454.95 more than budgeted.”
He said year-to-date operating revenue is 14% less than 2020 and 28% more than budget.
“As you can see the coronavirus has dramatically affected the performance of the system,” Davis said. “However, we are starting to see some ridership increase as people are returning to work.”
TTA assistant general manager Jennifer Woodall told board members that approximately 53% of the employees have been vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated,” she said.
She said the mask mandate for riders has been extended until Jan. 20, 2022.
Davis said TTA is currently handing out about 2,500 masks to riders each week.