Marshall University students Ethan Terry, left, and Kelsea Helmick chat as they catch a ride on a Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus in 2020 in Huntington. The TTA provides the “Green Machine” specifically for students.
HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) saw a major decrease, almost 40%, in its ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, ridership still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers, even as gas prices are soaring.
“It’ll be some time before we fully recover,” said Paul Davis, general manager and CEO of TTA.
Davis said the transit authority’s ridership increased in 2022, but not because of rising gas prices, which average $5 a gallon in the U.S. He said it will take some time before people start deciding where they need to budget and look for alternative methods of transportation.
Still, ridership is about 5% ahead, or at 25,000 new boarders compared to last year. The difference, Davis said, is that people are starting to return to work after being remote.
Davis said TTA is on track to have somewhere between 700,000 and 800,000 boarders this year from people returning to work, students returning to campus and businesses opening back up in general.
“We’re suffering like everyone else is,” he said. “But the good news is we’ve been good stewards of the public money and we’ve saved money for rainy days such as this … With the amount of money that TTA has coming in, in the long run, we will not be able to sustain a certain level of service. But right now, we’re just fine.”
Davis said if the price of diesel, now over $5, continues to rise, in a few years TTA will need to rethink routing and ticket prices.
“Unless there’s fresh money coming into TTA through the federal government or somewhere else, at some point, we have to live within our means,” he said.
Davis said that, for now, TTA is doing “just fine,” but he hopes more people will try the bus service as they search for more viable transportation options.
The Tri-State Transit Authority provides bus service in and around Cabell County between 6:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and night service is available from 6:15 to 11:15 p.m. on modified routes.
For more information about routes and bus fares, visit the TTA website at www.tta-wv.com.
