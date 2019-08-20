HUNTINGTON - The number of people riding Tri-State Transit Authority buses and vans this year is trending higher than it has in decades.
If the growth continues, the agency will have to ask the federal government for more money to add buses to several routes, said Paul Davis, TTA's general manager and CEO.
He attributed the growth to a partnership with Marshall University that lets students ride a "Green Machine" bus route for free. There's also been overall low unemployment in the region, with more people taking the bus to get to their jobs.
"People are working, going to school and going to the doctors. It all adds up," Davis said. "What it adds up to is more people riding the bus."
In the month of July, TTA buses and Dial a Ride vans carried a total of 83,501 riders. That's approximately 6,700 more people, or nearly 9 percent, than were transported in July of last year, which totaled 76,711 riders.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, TTA boarded a total of 952,911 riders. That total nears a record-setting ridership that was set in 1981 with 1,022,415 riders.
Three routes are particularly experiencing an increase in riders: a Madison Avenue route; a route through Walnut Hills to Walmart; and a route along U.S. 60 to the Huntington Mall.
If ridership on those continues to grow, the TTA will have to add more buses to these routes, called "tripper" buses, Davis said.
"Say there's a bus leaving downtown Huntington at 1:15 p.m. That bus wouldn't get back into town until 2:15 p.m.," Davis said. "The real fix for that would be to add a 1:45 p.m. bus so they would be running parallel to that by only 30 minutes."
However, Davis said he would not seek to increase fare rates or taxes to pay for extra buses. Instead, he would ask the federal government for grant funding or budget increases to add more.
"I personally don't believe we can go and ask the taxpayers for additional millage on the ground," Davis said. "The federal government needs to step up their game across the country, not just here at the TTA. They need to increase funding."
Davis said July was a good month at the TTA. In addition to the increased ridership, one TTA employee was named 2019 Transit Employee of the Year by the West Virginia Division of Public Transit.
TTA employee Carol Holbrook was honored during an annual meeting in July of the West Virginia Public Transit Association and the 34th annual Excellence Awards Program.
Holbrook was recognized for her accurate preparation of accounts payable and payroll vouchers each week. She also helps with billing for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation program and keeps track of employee benefits. TTA's assistant general manager, Jennifer Woodall, was also named president of the West Virginia Public Transit Association for the ensuing year.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.