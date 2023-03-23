HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority is increasing ridership in 2023, with ridership nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to TTA CEO and General Manager Paul Davis.
Year-to-date statistics, discussed in the TTA’s Board meeting on Wednesday, show that total ridership is up 13% this year through February.
Davis said the TTA is also increasing revenue, with year-to-date totals showing $94,716.73 more than budgeted.
“We are recovering nicely,” Davis said.
According to the CFO’s report, operating expenses are also down 21%, primarily due to lower-than-expected fuel costs.
Davis said the TTA still must hire between five and seven drivers to be up to full force. Davis mentioned a program where drivers could start in the dial-a-ride service and be trained to receive a CDL license and drive a bus, which has helped recruit new employees.
Davis said he met with Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., during the American Public Transit Conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which provides $108 billion for public transit in the next five years.
Davis said much of the money is allocated for alternative energy transportation and said there are considerable funding opportunities for TTA to receive grant money for electric or alternative-fueled buses in the future.
The next TTA board meeting is at 10 a.m. April 26 at the TTA office in Huntington.
