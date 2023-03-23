The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

202207xx TTA anniversary 03.jpg
A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus picks up passengers at the Greyhound Bus Depot on July 14, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority is increasing ridership in 2023, with ridership nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to TTA CEO and General Manager Paul Davis.

Year-to-date statistics, discussed in the TTA’s Board meeting on Wednesday, show that total ridership is up 13% this year through February.

