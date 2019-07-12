The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) will celebrate 47 years of public transportation service in the greater Huntington area with free rides Saturday, July 13. The free promotion is for the entire day.
The free rides are being co-sponsored by iHeartRadio stations, which will provide birthday giveaways to those who ride and at the Greyhound Depot beginning at 10 a.m.
TTA services are available in the city of Huntington and to the Veterans Administration hospital, as well as along the U.S. 60 corridor, to Barboursville, the mall and Culloden. TTA buses and Dial-A-Ride operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Information about schedules and routes is available by calling 304-529-RIDE.