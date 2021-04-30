HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority will begin to phase out pandemic hero pay for its employees in a few months.
During a board meeting Wednesday, members discussed how to approach phasing out the pay in order to give workers notice. TTA workers started to receive hero pay in April 2020.
The board ultimately approved a motion that would keep the extra $4-an-hour pay for employees until June and then be lowered by $1 each subsequent month until the beginning of October. The pay comes from the TTA’s CARES Act funds.
Paul Davis, who is the general manager and CEO of the TTA, said management had talked with workers about the hero pay prior to Wednesday’s board meeting. He said other transit systems in West Virginia have either already stopped hero pay or will by the end of June.
“We’ll be the only ones in the state doing this, but we can afford it. And everybody here benefits from TTA,” Davis said during the meeting.
Bob Bailey Jr., who is the president of the board, said the continued hero pay may be an incentive to work for the TTA.
“I personally think it will help retain the employees,” Bailey said. “I think that’s a big plus for it.”
The initial proposal was to lower it by $2 in May and then by $1 so it would have been phased out by June 30. Workers will receive a regular pay increase, 2.5%, starting in July, Davis said.
In other business, board members heard an update on ridership. For the year to date, total system ridership is down 37%, or 239,064 rides. Davis attributed the decrease to the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the board he expects ridership to increase as more people are vaccinated, pandemic guidelines change and Marshall University students return to campus this fall.
TTA is continuing to work with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites at 29th Street and the Huntington Mall.