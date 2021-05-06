HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk on May 11 will be on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This month’s talk will be presented by Burnis R. Morris.
Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications, is nationally known for his work to attract the best and brightest to careers in journalism.
Tuesday Talks are free to MULLP members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285 for membership information.