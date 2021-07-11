The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The monthly Tuesday Talk for the MU Lifelong Learning Program will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 13 on Zoom.

Corey O’Connell, director of product development for Special Metals Corp., will present the program.

He leads key research and development in manufacturing and new technology exploration for global operations at Special Metals.

The talk is free to members and $10 for guests. For more information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or Appell1@marshall.edu.

