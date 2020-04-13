WILLIAMSON — The 2020 Dirt Days Festival, which was scheduled for later this month, has been postponed, according to the Tug Valley Area CVB.
The second annual ATV festival, which was scheduled for April 23-26, will either take place sometime later in 2020 or not at all.
“As we have monitored the COVID-19 crisis over the last several weeks, we have considered several things,” a statement released on the CVB’s social media pages said. “The unpredictability of travel as well as the safety and comfort of our sponsors, vendors and attendees played a major role. This unfortunate postponement is necessitated by our ultimate goal to ensure that Dirt Days continues to grow and ultimately be as successful as possible for many years to come.”
The CVB says that they have every intention of continuing the legacy of Dirt Days at some point later this year and announced the dates for the 2021 Dirt Days, which will take place from April 22-25.
Dirt Days vendors are asked to participate in a similar ATV event that takes place in the fall in downtown Williamson in conjunction with the annual King Coal Festival, called Small Town Throw Down.
The CVB will have more information about the Small Town Throw Down, which is scheduled for Sept. 18-19, posted on their social media pages in the coming days.
Anyone who had pre-registered for Dirt Days, submitted vendor fees or joined as a sponsor can expect to receive full refunds in the next two to three weeks.