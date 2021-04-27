HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students will see a 1.7% increase in tuition and fees next fall.
The Marshall Board of Governors will vote on the tuition and fee increases at its regular meeting Thursday. The public can view the meeting via livestream.
Tuition and fees will increase by 1.7% for all students, including medical students. For undergrads, this equates to $75 for in-state students, $170 for out-of-state and $128 for metro students.
Metro tuition/fees apply to students who reside in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
The readjustment comes from a $50-a-semester increase to the standard auxiliary fee and $20 a semester for the special institutional educational and general capital fees.
It's the second year the auxiliary fee has increased. Tuition did not increase in 2020 after several years of increases, but the auxiliary fee went up $50. The fee primarily serves the athletic department.
The proposed athletic department budget is $272,971 in the red due to increased expenses, including $1.5 million in salary increases. Despite hope that the new football coach will bring increased attendance, the department predicts a $200,000 reduction in football ticket sales.
Big Green's football athletic fund — a new budget line item — saw a $353,898 increase.
Marshall's overall budget is also in the red by $57,000. The budget anticipates a $300,000 decrease in state appropriations. The state claims the money will be made up in supplemental appropriations July 1.
The university will receive $6 million in COVID-19 recovery funding from the U.S. government.
But the proposed budget shows the university does not predict it will return to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget is $5.3 million less than the approved, pre-pandemic fiscal year 2020 budget.
Some cost-saving measures taken by the university during the pandemic have been reinstated, namely salary reductions. The salary reductions saved $1.7 million, but President Jerome Gilbert wanted to reinstate full salaries as soon as the budget work group, consisting of administration and faculty, felt it was financially sound to do so. Salaries were reinstated at the beginning of this year.
Gilbert told The Herald-Dispatch in February the school was working to capture as many freshman for the fall, hosting in-person Green and White tour days in April. The university is still planning face-to-face classes for the fall.
Also on the agenda for Thursday's board meeting is an executive session for the Athletic Committee to discuss personnel. Two top positions within the Athletic Department are in flux this year. The first, the head football coach, has already been decided but no word has been made on renewing Athletic Director Mike Hamrick's contract, which expires in June.
Hamrick has served as athletic director since 2009 and is the longest-tenured athletic director, surpassing Cam Henderson.
The board will also vote to approve updates to board policies. Thursday will also be the last meeting for student body president Anna Williams, who graduates in May, and faculty representative Dan Holbrook, who announced his retirement, according to The Parthenon.