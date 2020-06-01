Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's men's and women's soccer teams will have a new surface on which to play this fall, as a turf replacement project is underway at Hoops Family Field.

The playing surface at the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex along 5th Avenue in Huntington is being redone at no cost to the university's athletic department, according to information on HerdZone.com

AstroTurf, the supplier of the original turf when the stadium opened in 2013, visited Huntington and determined the turf was failing while under warranty, so the company offered to replace it ahead of the 2020 season, according to the department.

Workers with Green Turf & Sports are nearing completion on the replacement project this week. 

