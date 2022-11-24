The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The 16th annual Huntington Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving Day for about 1,200 people Thursday, with the overall winner of the 5K being a college student visiting family for the holiday.

Cooper Gibson, 18, is originally from Ona but attends Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Gibson was home to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with his family and started his day finishing the Huntington Turkey Trot 5K in first place.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

