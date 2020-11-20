HUNTINGTON — The 14th annual Turkey Trot is going virtual, but organizers said they hope people still participate to support a good cause and get a little exercise.
“So many things have been canceled this year, and we were not going to let this tradition go,” said Sarah Walling, board member of Little Victories Animal Rescue and co-race director. “So we have moved to a virtual format, which will let our participants be involved wherever and whenever they want.”
Typically taking place on Thanksgiving morning, this year’s Turkey Trot will be a weeklong event where participants can walk in small groups where they want and can upload their time and distance on the organization’s tracking site. Participants will have from Thanksgiving morning until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3 to log their results.
Registration is $25 and the deadline is Thanksgiving morning. All proceeds will be donated to the Little Victories Animal Rescue.
Founder and co-race director of the Turkey Trot Patty Jennings said multiple fundraisers for Little Victories were canceled, so she hopes people still show support for this event.
“Little Victories has had to cancel a lot of its typical events that would have been in person due to COVID,” Jennings said. “So this is really important that people turn out and be flexible and understanding for the differences that they have to deal with this year, and then next year we’ll hopefully be back together and be able to enjoy it together.”
Jennings said while she believes community members enjoy gathering in Ritter Park together, she thinks the virtual Turkey Trot can provide a new opportunity for people not in Huntington.
“In theory, it could attract more participants because not everybody likes the idea of showing up on a cold morning on a holiday, so this freedom might allow those people who want to spend that day with family to do so or maybe just like to sleep in,” she said. “Also, if you’re not in Huntington, you can still participate. You don’t have to be here to help out and be part of this year’s Turkey Trot.”
Stephanie Howell, executive director for Little Victories, said the Turkey Trot has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations over the past 13 years, and she hopes the community will still support the rescue shelter through the virtual event this year.
“I don’t think people realize how much that support from community means to us because we haven’t been able to have those in-person events and fundraisers,” Howell said. “With the virtual Turkey Trot we can hopefully make up for some of those missed opportunities.”
Those who want to have a commemorative T-shirt ready before Thanksgiving needed to register by Nov. 17, but that does not mean new sign-ups will not get one. With the registration deadline not until Thanksgiving morning, people who register now will still receive a T-shirt, but it will not be available until after Thanksgiving Day.
Prizes for fastest times in different age categories will be announced Dec. 4. There will also be a prize for the largest family participating.
Jennings said she hopes people know the event will be taking place, even if it is different this year, and she hopes people enjoy themselves.
“Most people think this event won’t be going forward, but while it won’t be going forward in the traditional way, it’s still happening,” she said. “What I want people to see is in this year of sacrifices, I just hope this is a bright spot, a nice way to kick off the holidays and maybe a nice little beacon of hope. You don’t have to sacrifice with this one.”