HUNTINGTON — About 900 people came out to the 15th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday morning, raising money for Little Victories Animal Rescue.
Finishing first was Alex Morris, 20, who runs track for Shawnee State University and was in town visiting his grandparents, Debbie and Carlos Morris, for Thanksgiving.
Clocking in at 15:33, Morris said he felt good about his time for the 5K since he finished 20 seconds faster than ever before and was happy to also support a good cause while running.
“That’s a 20 second PR (personal record) so I feel great,” he said. “People ask, ‘Why do you pay to run?’ and it’s like, not only do you get to come out and run fast but ... the money, goes to something good. It feels better.”
Since the 2020 Turkey Trot was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race founder Patty Jennings said she was grateful to have everyone back in person this year.
While last year’s virtual event consisted of about 400 participants, Jennings said she loves seeing the number of participants grow each year. Even though 900 participants is a little low compared to some previous years, she said all participants are appreciated.
“We started off small and added and added over the years,” Jennings said. “I think our top ever participation was 1,448 or 1,449 but this year, with COVID, we’re very happy to be here live and have this many people register.”
Jennings said the Turkey Trot raises about $30,000 each year for Little Victories Animal Rescue. Stephanie Howell, executive director for Little Victories, said she and the organization are grateful for the community members who come out to support the cause.
The money is used for vet costs, food, bedding and any essentials needed to keep the animals healthy.
“It costs $1,100 a day to run the rescue, so I’m responsible for raising over $400,000 a year,” Howell said. “So $30,000 is huge and it goes to everything.”
Zach Benning, 26, finished second with a time of 16:31, Jonathon Hothway, 23, finished third at 16:46 and the first female finisher was Jessica Price, 25, at 16:51.
The Turkey Trot’s honorary starter was Robert Kern, the father-in-law of Marshall University Head Football Coach Charles Huff, and the No. 1 bib was designated to Evan Jenkins, chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
