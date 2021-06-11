WAYNE — Families and friends enjoyed a weekend of competition and community during Wayne County’s first Twelvepole Creekfest on Friday and Saturday.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said the event was an opportunity for people to enjoy nice weather with good people, and it is the start to getting back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted everyone to come out and have a good time,” Grace said. “And now it’s safer and we are finally getting back to normal, so we wanted to kind of kick off summer with the Creekfest.”
The two-day event included a variety of tournaments, such as corn hole, kayaking and fishing, for community members to participate in. There was also karaoke, small vendors selling products and an opportunity to dunk the mayor.
Shara Talbert brought her family to the Creekfest and said her children were enjoying being around everyone since the school year’s safety precautions limited worry-free fun with friends.
“This feels more like a reunion since COVID has been keeping people away from each other. So it’s a reunion for the town,” she said. “It’s really nice, and the kids love it because they get to play and make new friends.”
She also said she hopes the Twelvepole Creekfest becomes a new tradition in the Town of Wayne and thinks the carnival games mixed with the competitions on the creek created a good mixture of activities.
Grace said he hopes the Creekfest becomes tradition and has more people attend each year. Grace compared the event to the town’s long-standing tradition of Fall Fest and said another festival means more opportunities for fun.
Vendors said they enjoyed the Creekfest, too, as some have had trouble selling their products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron Mills, who creates customized lighters, tumblers and more, said the event was a good chance for people to come together and for small businesses to reach out to more people.
“It feels great because in my opinion, selling online, the pictures don’t do justice to the product,” he said. “And it feels good to be able to get out and be around everybody since COVID has had people cooped up, you can just enjoy yourself and have fun.”