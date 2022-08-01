HUNTINGTON — A new indoor play center will bring a safe space for children under the age of 6 to downtown Huntington.
Twist-N-Sprout, which is a new business at 709 3rd Ave., promotes the growth mindsets of children, said owner Charise Lindsey. The grand opening was held Sunday afternoon.
“The purpose is to help them become better leaders of our community,” Lindsey said.
The 950-square-feet playroom is packed with educational toys, playground equipment and, most importantly, “a lot of love,” Lindsey said.
Twist-N-Sprout will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, the play center will host various events, such as tea parties, to support the growth mindset of children. The space can also host birthday parties. Different topics will be explored, which adds an educational piece to the kids’ playtime.
“I did see a need in the community for a safe space for kids to play where they can actually have mentors to help them to cultivate that growth mindset and to hear what they need to hear on a daily basis so that they can become … better leaders of our community,” Lindsey said.
She said she has a passion to help others become better leaders in life. Twist-N-Sprout is a sub-unit of Lifeseeds Development Group, which is based in Huntington. Lindsey is a professional life coach and leadership coach.
Amanda Dunkle brought her daughter, niece and nephew to the grand opening. She lives in Barboursville. She said Twist-N-Sprout will add another play option to the area for kids.
“I think this is great, especially on a day like today so they can come out and get all this energy out.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
