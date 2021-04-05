HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men admitted to separate drug offenses in federal court Monday, March 29.
Michael Stanley Wright, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Wright admitted law enforcement officers searched his house on Washington Avenue in Huntington on March 4, 2020. Officers seized about 194.3 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 4.7 grams of fentanyl.
Wright was also found with meth and fentanyl in his possession when he was searched following his arrest. Also seized by law enforcement officers during the search were two firearms and approximately $5,536 in cash, which was money Wright had made from selling drugs.
Wright admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl and methamphetamine.
As a result, he faces up to 40 years in prison at his June 28 sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Aaron Howell, 46, entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Howell admitted while he was being transported to the Huntington Police Department Nov. 12, 2020, he removed heroin and meth from his possession and left it in the back of a police cruiser.
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 28.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation for both cases.