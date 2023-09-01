HUNTINGTON — Two people on a motorcycle were admitted to Cabell Huntington Hospital as trauma patients Thursday night after a police chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and 12th Street West.
Just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Avenue, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Nathaniel Campbell of Kentucky, the driver of the motorcycle, for not wearing a helmet. He fled and was eventually spotted again around the 300 block of West 7th Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Doug Adams.
The passenger, Tabitha Miller, also of Kentucky, indicated to deputies she needed help, according to Adams. She was not charged with anything and is considered a victim.
Campbell had multiple warrants out for his arrest and will be charged with fleeing with reckless disregard, kidnapping, fleeing causing bodily injury, fleeing causing property damage, an SRL DUI, speeding and violation of traffic control devices, according to Adams. The warrants will be executed after he receives medical treatment.
Campbell was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of arrest and was violating home confinement in Kentucky. At the time of the crash, he also had a 9mm handgun and ammunition that was taken for evidence, according to Adams.
