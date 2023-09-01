The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MetroCreative Connection

HUNTINGTON — Two people on a motorcycle were admitted to Cabell Huntington Hospital as trauma patients Thursday night after a police chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and 12th Street West.

Just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Avenue, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Nathaniel Campbell of Kentucky, the driver of the motorcycle, for not wearing a helmet. He fled and was eventually spotted again around the 300 block of West 7th Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Doug Adams.

