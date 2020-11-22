HUNTINGTON — A Genoa couple was arrested Sunday after police say they broke into the home of an elderly couple, beat and robbed them.
Nathan Dolen and Wanda Blankenship were arrested Sunday afternoon by deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. The two are still being interviewed by police and have not yet been booked in jail.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive in Huntington, said Deputy Chief Doug Adams.
An elderly couple were handcuffed, beaten and robbed, Adams said. Both were taken to a hospital. The woman had minor injuries, and Adams said the man was in stable condition.
Adams said Dolen and Blankenship stole a truck from the couple and fled the scene. Soon after, they set the truck on fire and pushed it over a hill.
The couple were later spotted by Adams on Route 60 driving another vehicle. They were apprehended around a little after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Norway Avenue in Huntington.
Adams said they are still piecing together what Dolen and Blankenship did in between the alleged break-in and being apprehended.
The investigation is ongoing as of deadline, but Adams said investigators believe there is a connection between the suspects and the victims.
Charges for Dolen and Blankenship were still pending as of press time.