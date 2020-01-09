WAYNE — Two individuals have been arrested after a joint investigation conducted by the Wayne County and Martin County, Kentucky, sheriff’s departments, according to a news release.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the Drug Enforcement Unit seized 1,000 doses of crystal methamphetamine Tuesday night while working a joint investigation with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department.
George “Tank” Stacy, of Mingo County, and Brittany Cassady, of Johnson County, Kentucky, were arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Each is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit received information that Stacy was supplying large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to Mingo County, Martin County and Wayne County, according to the release.
Prior to the traffic stop, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on Stacy’s residence. Cassady was on probation from Virginia for involuntary manslaughter.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Paraphernalia, 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, 13th Street and 4th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Possession with intent, delivery of a controlled substance, 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Tasha Nicole Anewishki, 31, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery. Bond was not set.