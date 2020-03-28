HUNTINGTON — A man and a woman are behind bars after a shooting and standoff that began before midnight Friday and lasted into the early morning in the 1900 block of Enslow Avenue in Huntington.
Derek Lee Taubert, 37, of Tennessee, is charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. Heather Nicole Dodson, 34, of Huntington, is charged with obstructing.
The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday. A 30-year-old man was grazed in the head and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. Taubert was allegedly the shooter.
The suspects ran into a residence in the 1800 block of Woodmont Road and barricaded themselves there.
The Huntington Police Department’s SWAT was deployed, and attempts to call out and negotiate with the suspects were unsuccessful, Cornwell said. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, SWAT made entry to the residence and apprehended the two suspects.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted the city with calls as the Huntington Police Department handled the incident.
Both Taubert and Dodson are housed in the Western Regional Jail. Bond had not been set, according to the Western Regional Jail booking site.