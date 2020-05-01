BARBOURSVILLE — A Culloden man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit in Cabell County on Friday that started around 2:45 p.m. near Barboursville.
The pursuit began when the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified a vehicle with stolen plates, according to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matt Dillon, of Culloden, and two passengers were also taken into custody after bailing from the vehicle on foot on U.S. 60.
Dillon faces charges of fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended license, destruction of property and receiving stolen property.
The two passengers are not expected to face charges, Zerkle said.