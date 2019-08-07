The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office:
NARCOTICS VIOLATION: Two people were arrested Monday evening after the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Township Road 616 in South Point, Ohio.
Ronald Lee Patrick, 53, and Melissa A. Frederick, 51, were arrested at the residence and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
The search warrant was issued after multiple controlled purchases of hydrocodone tablets occurred at the residence. Officers seized three firearms, hydrocodone tablets and $2,429.
The couple will be arraigned Friday and the case will be presented to a grand jury later this month.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Trespassing, 6:25 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Main Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1 p.m. Monday, 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.
Auto breaking and entering, 3:45 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Insurance required, no operator's license, DUI less than .150, Springdale Avenue and Davis Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:18 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:10 a.m. Monday, 21st Street and Buffington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Warren Dewitt Moore, 37, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lee Wade, 36, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.