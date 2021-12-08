HUNTINGTON — Two men were arrested Tuesday after a multi-county police pursuit ended in Huntington with the discovery of more than 600 grams of marijuana in the pursued vehicle.
Kilan Scott Nicks, 25, of Charleston, and Tay Fey Dijon Tabron, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Nicks was additionally charged with possession of a firearm and fleeing with reckless indifference.
West Virginia State Trooper Eric M. McFarland said he was traveling westbound along Interstate 64 in Kanawha County when he saw a white Nissan Altima with a Georgia registration traveling at 78 mph in a 70 mph zone. He said he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in Putnam County, but the vehicle did not stop.
The vehicle started to travel at speeds as high as 128 mph while weaving through traffic in what McFarland said was a reckless manner. McFarland said the suspect vehicle was cutting vehicles off, nearly caused several collisions, drove on the shoulder to pass vehicles and traveled the wrong way on one-way roads while disregarding stoplights and stop signs.
McFarland said in the complaint that the men threw items out of the vehicle on the interstate and a black 9mm out the window at 2538 8th Ave., Huntington. The pistol was recovered by officers and was loaded with 19 rounds, including one in the chamber.
The vehicle was slowed down by spike strips deployed by assisting officers, and the vehicle came to a stop near 29th Street on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The men are accused of fleeing on foot and were caught hiding in a CSX train engine compartment.
A search of the vehicle found 630 grams of marijuana.
A search of his background showed Nicks was a convicted felon on narcotics and weapon charges in Arizona and was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Nicks’ bond was set at $90,000, while Tabron faces a $50,000 bond. Both were housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts.
