MASON, W.Va. — A traffic stop in Mason County, West Virginia, resulted in two people being arrested on drug charges.
At approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, city of Mason Patrolman A. Toler stopped a black Ford F-150 on 2nd Street in Mason.
The patrolman said he then obtained consent to search the vehicle. After the search was completed, the driver was released on citations. However, two passengers in the vehicle were arrested.
Shawn White, of Bidwell, Ohio, was arrested and charged with a felony charge of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.
Christina Maines, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of controlled substances.
Recovered at the traffic stop were 10.4 grams of methamphetamine, 3.37 grams of heroin and 3 grams of fentanyl, according to police.
Both were taken to Western Regional Jail where they were awaiting arraignment, police said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Driving under suspension or revocation, open container, 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, West 12th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Cruelty to animals, 9:35 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 3rd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene, property damage, 10:27 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Failure to process/fingerprint, trespass, intoxication or drinking in public places, 11 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 2 p.m. Monday, 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 8:18 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, battery, obstructing officer, 5:20 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Trespass, 3:34 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Feb. 27, 100 block of Baer Street.
Warrant service/execution, 1:43 p.m. Monday, 5th Street and 11th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:01 p.m. Monday, 400 block of New York Street.
Leaving the scene of accident causing property damage, 9 a.m. Monday, 14th Street and 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:26 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:28 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Information report, 3:19 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Cassie Stephens-Saylor, 30, was jailed at 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with eight counts of fraud. Bond was not set.
Robert James Wiley, 29, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and petit larceny. Bond was $25,000.
Kimila Sue Hall, 54, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Stephen Jason White, 41, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.