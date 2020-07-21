BARBOURSVILLE — At least two people were arrested on felony charges and booked at the Western Regional Jail on Monday, according to booking records at the facility.
Judith Lynn Wilburn, 66, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.
Nicklos L. Perry, 18, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County arrested him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Information report, 10:09 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, noon Friday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
First degree arson; burning, etc. of a dwelling or outbuilding, 4:15 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 16th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 6:03 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Obstructing traffic (street), 9:42 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 15th Street.