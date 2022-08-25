ASHLAND — Ricardo Rothwell, 42, and Aaron McWhorter, 29, both from Ashland, were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months, respectively, in federal prison Aug. 15 by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for various methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges, according to a news release.
Rothwell was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea agreement, on July 10, 2021, Rothwell was stopped by law enforcement at a traffic stop, where he was found in possession of 96.8 grams of methamphetamine, 11.35 grams of fentanyl, 0.97 grams of cocaine and 2.2 grams of marijuana.
McWhorter was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to his plea agreement, on July 5, 2021, law enforcement was dispatched on reports of a man passed out in a vehicle; the man was identified later as McWhorter. Law enforcement found him in possession of a firearm. McWhorter admitted that he knew he was previously convicted in Carter County Circuit Court for felony possession of a controlled substance and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. McWhorter was also in possession of distribution quantities of narcotics.
Rothwell and McWhorter both pleaded guilty in May.
Under federal law, Rothwell and McWhorter must serve 85% of their prison sentences.
Upon their release from prison, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.