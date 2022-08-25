The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Ricardo Rothwell, 42, and Aaron McWhorter, 29, both from Ashland, were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months, respectively, in federal prison Aug. 15 by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for various methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges, according to a news release.

Rothwell was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea agreement, on July 10, 2021, Rothwell was stopped by law enforcement at a traffic stop, where he was found in possession of 96.8 grams of methamphetamine, 11.35 grams of fentanyl, 0.97 grams of cocaine and 2.2 grams of marijuana.

