ASHLAND — Pathways and the Ramey-Estep Home, both based in Ashland, will share in $380,000 to mission-aligned nonprofits across Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Each of the 19 nonprofits will receive $20,000, according to a news release.
The money is a donation from the Team Kentucky Fund. Funds were raised to help prevent homelessness and assist families impacted by the opioid epidemic.
“This gift wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “Going forward, let’s keep the spirit of Team Kentucky Fund alive by donating directly to these amazing organizations or other nonprofits in our communities.
“These agencies have helped our people most in need,” Beshear said. “We are proud to be able to help them in turn.”
“Thank you, Team Kentucky Fund, for the generous donation to Pathways,” said Jennifer Willis, Pathways interim chief executive officer.
“These funds will help us continue expansion of our crisis services.
“As the safety net, Pathways provides crisis services for adults and children in our region,” she said.
“We have seen a surge in crisis helpline calls since the beginning of the pandemic, requiring additional crisis staff. We also open an additional crisis unit to meet the demand for residential crisis services for mental health and addiction crises. This donation will help offset these additional expenses.”
The fund has raised $3,768,222 from 11,411 donors, assisting 3,662 Kentucky families to date, according to the release.
Pathways serves patients in a 10-county area of northeastern Kentucky.
“Based in northeast Kentucky, Ramey-Estep Homes has been serving children and families for over 75 years,” said Ginny Anderson, chief executive officer at Ramey-Estep. “Serving over 2,000 clients in 2020 who need community-based, in-home or out-of-home care, we remained fully operational during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so grateful for the generous $20,000 donation from the Team Kentucky Fund,” Anderson said.
“Thank you for investing in us as we continue to serve some of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children and families.
“The pandemic continues to create challenges and hardship for clients across all of our programs,” she said. “These funds will allow us to support them further as we get through this together. We thank the Governor’s Office and look forward to future opportunities to partner on the best strategies to meet the behavioral health needs of Kentucky’s children and families.”
Most of the funds were set aside for $1,000 vouchers that could cover rent, mortgage, utility or food costs, according to the release.