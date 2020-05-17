BARBOURSVILLE — Being a good neighbor is one thing, but two Barboursville men have plowed the extra mile for some in their community.
“My wife and I were eating lunch a number of weeks ago and I looked through the kitchen window to see an elderly neighbor who was 79 years old in his backyard with a shovel turning sod over, trying to make him a little garden spot,” said Jim Edmonds, of Barboursville. “I called him and told him that I wanted to plow his garden spot for him. He was just so excited.”
That one kind act by Edmonds led to others needing help to plow the ground to make gardens on their properties.
Dan and Bettina Perry, of Brady Drive in Barboursville, heard about Edmonds offering to plow folks’ backyard garden plots, so she called him.
“It’s always been a struggle for us to get this backyard area plowed or tilled, so I called Jim,” Bettina Perry said. “It’s such a wonderful thing they are doing for people in Barboursville that need help.”
Edmonds says he knew there had to be many others who also needed help.
“It just got me thinking that there must be others in my community that would love to have a garden,” he said. “They are either too elderly or don’t have the right equipment to properly plow the ground.”
He said he enlisted the help of his good friend Tony Woodrum, also from Barboursville, to help him with his mission.
“When Jim called me about this idea, I was on board immediately,” Woodrum said. “We don’t want anything in return. We just want to help our community during these difficult times.”
The pair has now plowed five garden plots and has a few more scheduled.
“We only have the means to do this for those living in the city limits of Barboursville,” Edmonds said. “But if there is anyone in the city limits that needs our help, they can just call me at 304-634-7006.”
Woodrum says backyard gardens can present some challenges to plow.
“The soils can be rocky or have lots of clay, so they are all different,” he said. “They are usually small plots, and we use an International Harvester-built Cub Cadet that was built in 1965. It’s a 100 with 10 horsepower engine. We pull a 10-inch plow and use Troy-Bilt row tillers on the really little plots.”
Both men love tractors and are part of the team that founded and puts on the annual tractor show at Sadler Field in Barboursville each year.
The show, founded in 2005 by Jim and Cindi Edmonds, Sherry and Glenn Harden and Rhonda and Tony Woodrum, showcases antique tractors of all shapes, sizes and conditions as well as other old equipment, such as hit-and-miss engines.
“There are people that come to this from all over,” Woodrum said.
The show has since grown from a 15-tractor event into nearly 100 tractors and vintage farming machines.
“There are a lot of people that don’t get to see these things,” Jim Edmonds said.
He said the group’s appreciation for tractors came from growing up around them on small farms in Cabell County. Edmonds says he grew up on a farm on Hash Ridge.
“We all three have a great appreciation for the past, and we’re just trying to keep it alive for the future,” Edmonds said.
He also said tractor shows are a multigenerational activity that anyone can enjoy.
“This is just one way of having fun no matter what your age is,” he said. “We had one woman in her late 70s, and she was out here with her husband, and little kids about 9 years old. This event has all ages having a blast.”
Each year, the show concludes with a tractor parade through downtown Barboursville.
This year’s show is scheduled for Aug. 1.
“We are still planning to have it this year, but I guess we will just have to wait and see how things are going as we get closer to that date,” Edmonds said.