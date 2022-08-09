HUNTINGTON — Two bids for the construction to reconfigure Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington are millions of dollars.
Bids for the Hal Greer Complete Streets project were opened Tuesday morning during a West Virginia Department of Transportation bid letting.
The bids were from Triton Construction Inc., for $13,551,000, and Bear Construction LLC, for $18,082,720.36. The construction bid included proposed improvements from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard.
The Hal Greer Complete Streets Project called for realigning offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues, widening sidewalks, new light installations and traffic light reconfiguration. Other additions include a two-way cycling track protected from traffic by additional parallel parking from 3rd Avenue to the underpass at 7th Avenue and a pedestrian crossing near Cabell Huntington Hospital. Other additional pedestrian crossings, such as mid-block crossings adjacent to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and between the hospital entrance and Washington Boulevard, are also in the project.
Partners on the project are the City of Huntington, the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
