HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington brothers have been charged in the death of a Huntington woman who had been missing since 2021.
Brock Allen Meade, 23, of Huntington was charged with murder and concealment of a body and his brother, Tucker Meade, age unavailable, also of Huntington, was charged with concealment of a dead body, a press release from Phil Watkins, Huntington's chief of police, said.
Police said Chrystina Lynn Judd, 28, of Huntington was reported missing Sept. 9, 2021, and was last seen Sept. 7, 2021, in 900 block of Jefferson Ave. in Huntington.
Kentucky State Police on Tuesday began investigating skeletal remains found in Carter County. Investigators and the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office were able to use dental records to confirm the identify of the remains as Judd.
Investigators said they determined Judd was murdered in Huntington and her body was taken to Kentucky in an attempt to conceal her death.
On Friday evening, HPD detectives and the HPD SWAT Team arrested Brock Meade inside a residence in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue, after arresting his brother, Tucker Meade, during a traffic stop 30 minutes earlier, the release said.
Brock Meade was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with no bond set. Jail records were unavailable for Tucker Meade.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.