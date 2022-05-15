Cabell County 911 Assistant Director Mike Tatum, left, telecommunicator Haley Adkins and senior telecommunicator Jessica Soper are present at the Thursday Cabell County Commission meeting. Adkins and Soper were commended for aiding with a recent birth by giving pre-arrival instructions.
HUNTINGTON — After helping with a recent baby delivery, two Cabell County 911 telecommunicators are the first to join the center’s Stork Club.
The Cabell County Commission commended senior telecommunicator Jessica Soper and telecommunicator Haley Adkins in its Thursday meeting.
Mike Davis, the director of the Cabell County 911 Center, said that on April 26, Soper and Adkins assisted a woman who gave birth at home. One of the concerns was if the baby was breathing, he said. The telecommunicators’ instructions before paramedics arrived were key to the successful birth.
Telecommunicators, who answer emergency calls, have a stressful job, Davis said. It’s rare to know the outcome of the calls.
“And most of the time, as opposed to EMS and law enforcement, they don’t have closure,” he said. “They get all the stress. They get that hectic phone call and they don’t know what the end result is.”
Soper and Adkins will be the first to join the center’s Stork Club, an honor for telecommunicators who help with births. Davis said the idea comes from other 911 centers across the country with similar designations for their employees.
“Basically, if you are part of a successful delivery over the phone, then you’re going to make it into our Stork Club,” Davis said.
Soper and Adkins received a certificate and pin during the meeting Thursday.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.