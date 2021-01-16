HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County residents were among the COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old man and 56-year-old man, both from Cabell County, as being among the 28 new deaths statewide. The county has now recorded 130 deaths related to the virus.
There was also an 85-year-old woman from Wayne County reported among the deaths Saturday.
The state has reported 1,761 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, 1,475 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 108,124.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033) and Wyoming (1,399).
More than 247,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 23,440,774, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 390,938 deaths related to the virus.