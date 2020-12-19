HUNTINGTON — Two women from Cabell County were among the 31 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old woman and 86-year-old woman, bringing Cabell County’s total number of virus-related deaths to 80. Also included among the deaths reported Saturday was an 87-year-old woman from Putnam County.
Statewide, 1,464 new cases were reported, for a total of 71,215, with a total of 1,122 deaths.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076) and Wyoming (1,005).
Cabell County reported 1,707 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Wayne County reported 330.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,724. Patients’ ages ranged from 9 to 91.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear said mitigation efforts had stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases, noting that case numbers are continuing to decline and Kentucky’s positivity rate is stable.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” Beshear said in a news release. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right — wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings — so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
There were 3,388 new cases reported Saturday, for a total of 240,564, and 27 new deaths, for a total of 2,371. The deaths reported included two women, ages 50 and 84, from Pike County.
There are 1,655 people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 438 in ICU and 253 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 31 new cases Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 9 to 74. The county has reported a total of 3,180 cases.
Statewide, more than 8,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 614,429, and 64 new deaths, for a total of 8,031.
Across the U.S., more than 403,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 17,391,270, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 312,636 deaths related to the virus.