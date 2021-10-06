ONA — Two high school students, both minors, were arrested at Cabell Midland High School last week after law enforcement officials said they made terroristic threats against the school.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the students made a threat via text message that explained their plans to “do an assault on the school, and there were weapons involved.”
Law enforcement officials responded within 10 to 15 minutes, Zerkle added, and the school was put on lockdown for approximately one hour until the investigation was completed, arrests made and it was determined there was no threat to anyone’s safety at the school.
Zerkle said there were no firearms confiscated from the students, and it was determined to be an empty threat. Because the students are both minors, their names will not be released.
The students were charged with making terroristic threats, arraigned later that afternoon in front of a Cabell County magistrate and housed at the Robert L. Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville over the weekend before appearing once more in magistrate court and being released to their parents, Zerkle said.
The two juveniles will now wait for the legal process to play out and are likely to face disciplinary action from the school district.
Jedd Flowers, communications director for Cabell County Schools, said student discipline procedures vary based on the offense but declined to comment further on this specific incident.
The punishment for making a threat (verbal or written) or attempt to injure another student, teacher, administrator or other school personnel, as outlined in West Virginia Department of Education Policy 4373, Level 3, includes but is not limited to: referral to support staff or agencies for counseling or other therapeutic services, out-of-school suspension for up to 10 days, the principal and/or superintendent may recommend placement in an alternative education program or the student(s) could be expelled.
A Level 4 offense could also apply, which states that “a student will not commit an act or engage in conduct that would constitute a felony under the laws of this state if committed by an adult as outlined in West Virginia Code 18A-5-1a(b)(i).”
Such acts that would constitute a felony include, but are not limited to, arson, malicious wounding and unlawful wounding, bomb threat, sexual assault, terrorist act or false information about a terrorist act, hoax terrorist act (West Virginia Code 61-6-24) and grand larceny.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
