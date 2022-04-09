HUNTINGTON — Two candidates will square off in the West Virginia House of Delegates District 24 primary election in both the Democratic and Republican parties. District 24 now represents western-central Cabell County.
“We need to have a working person to represent District 24,” said Carl Eastham, a 61-year-old candidate on the Democratic ballot. “For too long, we have been represented by business and professionals without someone who knows what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. With the creation of the new District 24, I feel I have the integrity and experience to represent our district.”
Eastham is a retired Huntington Fire Department employee with 30 years of service, including four years as fire chief.
He has also worked as a consumer advocate with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Civic organizations he has been involved with include being the West Virginia Fire Commissioner, Huntington Planning Commission, Elks, Moose, American Legion and the former Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Eastham believes the biggest issue facing the district is the lack of good jobs.
“By repairing our infrastructure, including dependable high-speed internet access, we can entice companies to locate here, along with allowing our own local businesses to grow and produce more jobs,” he said. “While rebuilding our infrastructure, we will create good jobs by keeping local people working and spending their dollars local.”
On the Democratic ballot, Eastham is running against Ally Layman, 42, of Huntington.
“I’m running for the House of Delegates District 24 because I care. As a lifelong resident I have always loved our community. My compassion, drive and enthusiasm for the state of West Virginia is what led me to get involved in several local organizations and become an active community leader,” she said. “With my experience, I understand a lot of voices go unheard. I will be the delegate that listens and values every voice.”
Layman thinks the continuous loss of population is one of the biggest issues the state faces.
“It creates a domino effect, which impacts every aspect of life in our state,” she explained. “In education, the loss of students causes less funding and a need for fewer faculty, while locally, our businesses are directly impacted as the tax base shrinks and the burden is shifted to our remaining residents. We need to create a strong and diverse economy for our family, friends and most importantly the brightest among us so they are not forced to make the tough decision of moving from our beautiful state.”
Layman is a rapid rehousing case manager at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
“I have previously worked in management positions at various locally owned businesses,” she said.
Layman is a member of the Cabell Huntington Wayne Continuum of Care; Huntington Human Relations Commission; the City of Huntington Mayor’s advisory committees on diversity, inclusion and LGBTQ; and founding member and president of Huntington Pride.
On the Republican primary ballot is 55-year-old Patrick Lucas, of Barboursville, a real estate broker and owner at Century 21 Homes & Land. He is on the Marshall University Big Green Board of Trustees, a past president of Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity and past president of the Huntington Board of Realtors.
“I am a lifetime resident of Cabell County, so the success and well-being of my county and my state are very important to me,” Lucas said. “I have always strived to serve my community in a meaningful way. After serving as a director or president of many local organizations and charities, I believe serving my state as a delegate is the next level of community service for me. I want to be part of the solution for my home state’s problems.”
Lucas says the biggest issue facing the state is the consistent decline of its population.
“We can’t keep blaming this problem on an aging citizenry,” he said. “I plan to work with the rest of the Legislature to make our state more attractive to job creators and educated workers who want to be employed. We must create an inviting business climate to pair with the perfect climate for recreation of all kinds in our beautiful state. If we can add more opportunities for employers and employees, then more people will want to invest and live in our state. If we fail to achieve this balance, we will be unable to financially sustain with a shrinking tax base.”
Running against Lucas is 37-year-old Tyler Haslam, of Huntington, who is an attorney and a U.S. Army veteran.
“I decided to run because I believe our state is on the verge of exponential growth and I want to make sure we are taking full advantage of every opportunity that is presented to us,” Haslam said. “Service runs in my family, and I’m committed to public service. I’m a veteran and the son of a police officer. I’m also a lawyer, the father of young children and a small-business owner. My entire adult life has been about serving others, and I’ve spent a majority of my time working in and around government. I understand the legal process and how legislation impacts the lives of everyday people. As a legislator, I will work to make sure that we create the right conditions for everyone to succeed.”
Haslam says the biggest issues facing West Virginia are population decline and the need for infrastructure modernization.
“Those two issues go hand-in-hand because infrastructure is the cornerstone that will help to ensure that we have the jobs that will attract and retain talent here in West Virginia,” he said. “We must ensure that we have modern roads, updated and functional utility systems, clean water and statewide access to broadband internet in order to attract businesses and citizens. Without modern infrastructure, we will continue to see people leaving our state and we won’t be able to be competitive on a national level. A commitment to real infrastructure is a commitment to our future.”
To see each candidate’s full profile, visit https://www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/wv_candidates/.
Lucas and Haslam are running in the West Virginia House 24 Republican primary on May 10. The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either Layman or Eastham, in the Nov. 8 general election.