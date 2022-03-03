HUNTINGTON — Two Republicans who filed to run for a Cabell County Commission election were ruled ineligible to run by county ballot commissioners Thursday.
Jan Hite King and Kimberly Maynard filed to run for a seat in the 1st Magisterial District. According to evidence presented to the Board of Ballot Commissioners of Cabell County, addresses used on their paperwork place King in Magisterial District 2 and Maynard in District 3.
Two resolutions unanimously approved by the ballot commissioners said that on Jan. 29, King and Maynard filed to run in Districts 2 and 3, respectively. They also filed to run for the Republican Executive Committee race, with King in the 8th Executive District and Maynard in the 9th.
On Feb. 3, the resolutions said, both women filed again and swore they lived in Magisterial District 1. Filings presented as evidence showed both candidates used their same addresses.
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said the women will not appear on upcoming ballots in the commission race, but will appear for their respective Executive Committee races.
Legal counsel for both the county and the candidates sent letters regarding the eligibility of King and Maynard to run for the 1st District seat to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Michael Clifford, an attorney representing King and Maynard, wrote in a Feb. 9 letter to the Secretary of State’s Office that a staff member of the County Clerk’s Office told King to change her magisterial district on her Jan. 29 filing and that King complied. The letter also said magisterial district maps were not available to confirm residencies and redistricting had not been completed.
Clifford also wrote that Ancil Ramey, an attorney representing the county, sent a letter to both candidates that instructed them to submit corrected filings that showed they were eligible to run in Magisterial District 1.
“Is this the hill that the Clerk and the Secretary of State want to plant their flag?” Clifford wrote. “The Clerk and the County Commission responsible for the redistricting have not completed their task and made clear to the public where the boundaries are now wishes to stifle opposition to a sitting commissioner.”
Ramey, in a responding letter Feb. 11, wrote that the staff member did not instruct King to change the district number, but processed the original filing. He also said the commission adopted a three-district magisterial map at its Dec. 9 meeting and that the map is in the clerk’s office and online. Ramey also sent the Secretary of State’s Office a letter about the filings Feb. 4.
“Finally, in response to Mr. Clifford’s question, ‘Is this the hill that the Clerk and the Secretary of State want to plant their flag?,’ the answer by the Cabell County Clerk is in the affirmative, and if these candidates do not withdraw their knowingly fraudulent certificates of candidacy by the statutory deadline, I will refer the matter to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Cabell County for a criminal investigation, and file a formal complaint with the Office of the Secretary of State,” Ramey wrote.
Ramey said after Thursday’s meeting that the county would communicate the ballot commissioners’ decision to the Secretary of State’s Office, which lists candidates on its website.
Both King and Maynard deferred to comments from their attorney. Clifford said after the meeting that they were considering legal action.