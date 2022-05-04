HUNTINGTON — Two people have been charged after a body wrapped in carpet was brought to a Huntington hospital Tuesday morning.
Officers began investigating after the body, which was wrapped in a sheet and a rug, was brought in a red 2021 Toyota Camry to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
The body was identified as Eric Williams, 43, of Spencer, West Virginia. The state Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Williams died of a drug overdose and there was no foul play suspected.
According to the criminal complaint, Lt. Steve Compton of the Huntington Police Department reported that, upon examination, Williams had a lighter and a piece of aluminum foil in his right hand.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Josh Chase Daniel, 39, of Salt Rock, and Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, 40, of Hurricane, West Virginia, drove Williams’ body to the hospital about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both were charged with concealment of a dead body, obstructing an officer and conspiracy, and were jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Daniel said he was contacted by Shannon Williams, Eric Williams’ wife, who said she received information that her husband was possibly dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington.
Once Daniel and Fitzsimmons arrived, they saw the victim in a bathroom inside the residence seated on the toilet with his head lying on the sink, according to the criminal complaint. Daniel said the residence was recently rented by Daniel and the Williamses, and they had only lived there for a couple days.
Daniel told investigators that moving the body was a “group effort” between Fitzsimmons, Shannon Williams and him. He said he didn’t call 911 because they were growing marijuana inside the residence.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence the three were renting and discovered approximately 80 plants there. A second search warrant was executed at Fitzsimmons’ residence on Traces Creek in Salt Rock. Officers discovered approximately 90 marijuana plants at that residence.
According to the criminal complaint, officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons were not honest in their original reports of the incident. Daniel led Huntington Police investigators to the 5th Street park and ride, where he claimed the body was found on a hill in the woods.
Fitzsimmons led the investigators to another location in the woods on the left side of Miller Road, approximately 100 yards past where Daniel led them.
Daniel told the investigators that he and Fitzsimmons traveled to 13 or 14 locations given to them by Shannon Williams before finding the body in the woods. According to Daniel, Shannon Williams was worried about her husband and his well-being.
Daniel and Fitzsimmons have bonds set at $80,000.
Zerkle said the investigation is ongoing, with possible charges to be filed on the drug operation.