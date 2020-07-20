HURRICANE, W.Va. — Two men were charged with attempted murder in Putnam County, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Corey Michael Perkins, 30, and Robert Kwayne Barner Jr., 24, were both jailed at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, according to booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, troopers with the Winfield detachment responded along U.S. Rt. 60 in Hurricane regarding reports of shots fired at a vehicle from another vehicle around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police said both vehicles were located in Hurricane and stopped.
“Troopers on scene observed the victim’s vehicle had received multiple bullet holes,” the release said. “All persons in both vehicles were detained and transported to the Winfield Detachment for questioning.”
Police said Perkins and Barner both admitted to chasing and shooting at the victim’s moving vehicle from St. Albans as it traveled along Rt. 60 toward Hurricane.
Perkins was charged with attempted murder and being a prohibited person with a firearm, while Barner was charged with attempted murder and being a prohibited person concealing a firearm. There was no bond set for either man.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that any witnesses who observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Rt. 60 between St. Albans and Hurricane around 5 p.m. Saturday to call the Winfield detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-586-2000